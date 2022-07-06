Diners eat at Gentle Perch in Brooklyn, New York. (Courtesy of NYC & Company)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Looking for a summer date-night idea? Consider reservations at some of New York City’s best restaurants — NYC Restaurant Week is back.

The bi-annual program from New York City & Company works with restaurants across the city to offer pre-selected lunch and dinner meals at a fixed rate. Reservations for the summer restaurant week — which runs July 18 through Aug. 21 — went live Wednesday.

Pre-fixed lunches start at $30 and go up to $60. All of the proceeds do directly to restaurants citywide.

NYC & Company “has long been committed to championing the local business community,” according to a press release.

“The continued success of NYC Restaurant Week is a key indicator of New Yorkers’ and visitors’ desire to explore the five boroughs through food.” NYC & Company continued in a statement.

Restaurants in every borough are participating in NYC Restaurant Week. The goal of the event is to “offer diners the chance to experience a diverse and wide-range of restaurants that emphasize New York City as the dining capital.”

