NYC Restaurant Week kicks off as eateries rebound from pandemic

NEW YORK — New York City Restaurant Week kicked off Monday and it’s all happening in person once again.

The bi-annual event, which is actually five weeks long despite its name, comes at a time when many restaurants are still struggling from financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole was at Veselka in the East Village Monday morning to celebrate the start of Restaurant Week.

Held twice a year, Restaurant Week is a time when many New Yorkers are able to dine at participating restaurants in the city at a reduced prix-fixe price.

Last year’s Restaurant Week was adjusted to cater toward delivery and takeout options due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. But this year, in-person reservations are once again available.

Plus, organizers NYC & Company brought on some new incentives for diners, including new pricing tiers.

Restaurant Week runs through Aug. 22. Folks can make reservations online.

For more information, visit nycgo.com/restaurant-week.