NYC Restaurant Week kicks off as eateries rebound from pandemic

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — New York City Restaurant Week kicked off Monday and it’s all happening in person once again.

The bi-annual event, which is actually five weeks long despite its name, comes at a time when many restaurants are still struggling from financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole was at Veselka in the East Village Monday morning to celebrate the start of Restaurant Week.

Held twice a year, Restaurant Week is a time when many New Yorkers are able to dine at participating restaurants in the city at a reduced prix-fixe price.

Last year’s Restaurant Week was adjusted to cater toward delivery and takeout options due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. But this year, in-person reservations are once again available.

Plus, organizers NYC & Company brought on some new incentives for diners, including new pricing tiers.

Restaurant Week runs through Aug. 22. Folks can make reservations online.

For more information, visit nycgo.com/restaurant-week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter