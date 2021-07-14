NYC restaurant sets world record with $200 fries

Serendipity 3 in New York City set the world record for the most expensive fries at $200 an order. (Credit: Serendipity 3)

NEW YORK — It’s all about decadence at Serendipity 3, and they might have outdone themselves this time.

The eatery created the world’s most expensive French fries, turning the ordinary into the extraordinary. The fries, called The Creme De La Crème Pommes Frites, officially made it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

The restaurant uses chipperbec potatoes, then blanches them in Dom Pérignon champagne and a champagne vinegar.

They’re cooked three times in pure goose fat, tossed in truffle salt and truffle oil, and topped with cheese and black truffles.

The fries cost a whopping $200.