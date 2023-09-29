NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City residents living in basement apartments should prepare for potential flooding dangers amid Friday’s heavy rainfall, city officials warned.

“Particularly in Brooklyn today and parts of Queens, we’ve seen significant flooding,” New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said. “If you live in these boroughs or in a basement apartment or a flood-prone area, please make sure you have plans and are prepared to move to higher ground.”

At least six basement apartments in New York City had already flooded by Friday afternoon, city officials said. All the residents were able to get out safely.

The National Weather Service issued flood watches throughout the tri-state area after a coastal storm brought heavy rain to the region Friday morning. Another 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected to fall throughout the afternoon, according to Iscol.

Flooding has caused significant delays and limited subway service and impacted several major roadways, including the Belt Parkway and FDR Drive.

“According to data from Central Park, today is the wettest day we’ve had since [Hurricane] Ida swept through the city a few years ago,” Iscol said. “That’s not a statistic to take lightly. It highlights just how crucial it is for all of us to pay attention to the weather advisories and to always take the necessary precautions.”

Iscol encouraged New Yorkers to sign up for Notify NYC alerts.

“It’s crucial for everyone to stay tuned to the latest information,” Iscol said. “That’s the first line of defense.”

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.