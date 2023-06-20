NEW YORK (PIX11) – What would you do with tens of thousands of dollars to help your neighborhood? City funding is available for community projects in all five boroughs this summer. For the first time, New Yorkers will be able to decide what to do with that funding.

A total of $5 million will be split and distributed to community projects in all five boroughs. The program is called “The People’s Money.” It’s the first-ever citywide participatory budgeting program run by the New York City Civic Engagement Commission.

All New Yorkers 11 years and older can vote now on how the $5 million will be spent in their communities. The money is distributed based on population and poverty levels. Thirty-three neighborhoods were also picked by the Taskforce on Racial Inclusion and Equity and will receive an additional $50,000.

The money will be allocated in July. Here’s how the money breaks down per borough:

Staten Island: $175,000

Manhattan: $525,000

The Bronx: $800,000

Queens: $850,000

Brooklyn: $1 million

Avery Montalvo, 11, voted at a voting site on 125th Street in Harlem. From job programs to mental health initiatives, Montalvo said it feels good to make sure her voice was heard. It’s the first year of the program, and organizers said it’s already a big hit.

There are voting locations across New York City until June 25. If you can’t come to any of the locations in person, you can vote online here.