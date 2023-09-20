Residents are cleaning up litter along Broadway from Inwood to City Hall. (Credit: PIX11)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Neighbors are taking to the streets to take care of the trash.

A first-of-its-kind, week-long effort has been organized to clean along one of the busiest streets in the borough of Manhattan. Volunteers are making stops in neighborhoods up and down Broadway, from Inwood to City Hall, for the “Great Broadway Sweep.”

Participants say they’ll pick up the slack – and the litter – since the city can’t be everywhere all at once.

“Litter needs to be in the garbage not on the streets,” said resident and participant Renee Banks.

The event is sponsored by the Sanitation Foundation, the non-profit partner of the Department of Sanitation, which supports agency initiatives.

For its part, the city has added money to the Sanitation Department budget and issued new rules for trash containers and curb times.

The locations were chosen to fill in the gaps of some city services or places without business improvement districts.

It continues Thursday with a final event in Times Square on Friday.