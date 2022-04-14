NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bad news for cash-strapped renters: The city’s Rent Guidelines Board recommended rent increases of 2.7 to 4.5 percent on one-year leases for rent-stabilized units and 4.3 to 9 percent on two-year leases.

About 1 million apartments and homes are subject to New York City’s rent stabilization law. The board’s recommendation was based on findings that building operating costs jumped 4.2 percent in the last year. Rent in regulated apartments was frozen in 2020. In 2021, the board voted on a partial freeze.

Rent costs have soared in the five boroughs. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New York State was $906 in early 2017 compared to $953 in early 2021, based on information from Statista.

The Rent Guidelines Board’s recommendation for hikes was condemned by the Legal Aid Society. Attorney-In-Charge of the Civil Practice Adriene Holder said it could have a “crushing impact” on vulnerable New Yorkers.

“New Yorkers are still reeling financially from the pandemic, and keeping people housed in units they can afford must remain top of mind,” Holder said. “Under Mayor Giuliani and Mayor Bloomberg, real estate enjoyed rubber-stamped, steep rent increases from the Rent Guidelines Board, allowing landlords to line their pockets while our clients were pushed from their homes, many into local shelters. In recent years, the Board has worked to correct this imbalance, but one still remains, and this recommendation would further tip the scale.”

Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday appointed A dán Soltren to the board. He recently appointed two others members to the board.

“In New York City, we cannot afford to put our affordable housing at risk,” he said. “My administration is focused on using data to inform decisions, and I am confident that all of my appointees will faithfully evaluate the data they are presented and make an informed decision about how best to protect the city’s affordable housing.”