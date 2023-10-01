NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you live in a rent-stabilized unit, your rent may increase soon. The Rent Guidelines Board increases for rent-stabilized apartments go into effect on Sunday.

The rent increase applies to new leases started on or after Oct. 1. It will impact nearly 1 million rent-stabilized apartments across the city.

Lynn Overmyer lives in one of them. She said the rent hikes might mean she has to reconsider her living situation when her current lease is up.

“I might have to move out, which would be tragic. I love my community,” Overmyer said.

The decision to raise rent for rent-stabilized units was central to a hot debate this summer.

Ultimately, the rent guidelines board approved a 3% rent increase for one-year leases.

For two-year leases, rent rises 2.75% in the first year and 3.2% in the second year.

The Rent Stabilization Association represents 25,000 owners and managers of rent-stabilized units in the city.

They support the increases.

“Rent is income for buildings that is desperately needed to keep up with ever-escalating costs. Whether it’s property taxes, energy costs, maintenance, or the cost of compliance from city or state government. Rent is not just a spreadsheet number. It helps maintain, primarily, older buildings,” Michael Tobman, Rent Stabilization Association, said.

Lynn Overmyer said she probably can’t afford a non-rent stabilized unit in the city, so it’ll likely be out of the city if she does move.

“These massive companies have plenty of money. They can spread it around more equitably,” Overmyer said.