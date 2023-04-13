NEW YORK (PIX11) – After months of searching, Mayor Eric Adams has appointed New York City’s first rat czar.

Kathleen Corradi is tasked with taking on the battle against rodents across the five boroughs. Corradi and Adams joined the PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to discuss the tall task at hand and more. Watch the video player for the full interview.

Corradi beat out 900 applicants to become the citywide Director of Rodent Mitigation (the city’s official title for the job). She previously worked on rodent reduction efforts at the Department of Education, where she focused on cutting off rats’ food, water, and shelter supplies.

She plans to do the same in her new role. Corradi said getting food and leftover waste into rat-proof compost bins is a start, but broader efforts are expected.

Corradi is also a former school teacher with a degree in biology and a master’s in urban sustainability.