NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is ranked at No. 56 in a list of the best cities for women to live in, according to Wallethub.

Factors for the rankings include median income and unemployment rates. Safety and health care were also part of the rankings.

Columbia, Maryland came in at first on the list.

Another city in the tri-state area managed to break into the top 10 — Yonkers in Westchester County. Jersey City was ranked at No. 12.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.