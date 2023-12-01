NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City takes the title for another year as the worst city to drive in, according to a study.

The average New Yorker spends 236 hours in rush hour traffic annually making it the worst for driving in the United States, according to Circuit. The study also found that New York and Honolulu are the worst cities to be a delivery driver.

Here is a list of the ten worst cities for driving, according to Circuit:

1. New York

2. Chicago

3. Los Angeles

4. Boston

5. Washington, D.C.

6. Houston

7. Philadelphia

8. San Francisco

9. Honolulu

10. Dallas

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.