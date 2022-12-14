NEW YORK (PIX11) — This may be just another bad rap for New Yorkers.

New York City was recently ranked the “grinchiest” city in the U.S., according to a study by FianceBuzz. The factors determining the honor included the number of holiday decoration shops, Christmas tree lots, gift shops, and food banks, the report said. New York City ranked the lowest in the country in all categories.

In addition, 23.3% of New Yorkers volunteer, the fourth-least in the U.S., the study found.

The other “grinchiest” cities were Los Angeles, San Antonio, Chicago, and Memphis round out the top five, according to the report. The least grinchy cities were Hartford and Providence.