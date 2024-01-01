NEW YORK (PIX11 — After the ball dropped in Times Square, hundreds of sanitation workers had cleared the city streets by daybreak, officials said.

Approximately 200 workers used mechanical brooms and backpack blowers to pick up roughly 100,000 pounds of litter, confetti, and party hats before sunrise, according to the Department of Sanitation.

“Every year, this holiday gives people an opportunity to begin anew and start with a clean slate. To that end, DSNY is proud to deliver a clean street, right here in Times Square,” DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Thousands of New Yorkers and tourists flooded Times Square to see the famous crystal ball drop to ring in the New Year.