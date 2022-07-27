NEW YORK (PIX11) — Summer programming has become even more critical as New York City school districts try to recover learning lost during the pandemic.

Now there is a new free summer program that is giving students on the Lower East Side access to free Broadway shows, museums, and activities all across the five boroughs. Over a hundred NYC families are getting access to free activities five days a week thanks to a new program called City Trekkers.

Every day, their mornings start in class. They’re on the go in the afternoon. They get to explore a different destination every day. Felicia Alvarez is with the NYC Department of Education and says the new free program was designed to help support families who are still struggling due to the economic impact of the pandemic, and give students a memorable summer experience, filled with the best sights and sounds of nyc.

Kids get daily free afternoon field trips to sporting events, museums, musicals, arcades, and zoos across the five boroughs—thanks to a partnership between the Department of Education, Henry Street Settlement, and Trinity Church Wall Street.