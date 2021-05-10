NYC public libraries offer book browsing, expanded services at select locations: Full list

NEW YORK — New York City’s three public library systems expanded their services on Monday as the city continues to reopen.
New Yorkers can now browse the stacks, use public computers and take advantage of in-person reference resources at select branches of the New York Public Library, Brooklyn Public Library and Queens Public Library systems.
Computer use at BPL and NYPL locations are by appointment only, but QPL branches will take walk-ins.
Capacity restrictions are in place, masks are mandatory, and customers should limit visits to 30 minutes.
By mid-July, all three library systems plan to open all of their branches with expanded services, including general space use, programs, and classes.
The branches offering newly expanded services beginning Monday are:
Brooklyn Public Library
- Brownsville
- Canarsie
- Central
- Clinton Hill
- Coney Island
- Crown Heights
- Flatbush
- Ft. Hamilton
- Greenpoint
- Kings Highway
- Midwood
- Mill Basin
- Red Hook
New York Public Library (covering the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island)
Bronx
- Allerton
- Baychester
- Belmont
- Edenwald
- Francis Martin
- High Bridge
- Jerome Park
- Kingsbridge
- Parkchester
- Van Cortlandt
- West Farms
- Woodstock
Manhattan
- 53rd Street
- 125th Street
- Belafonte-115th Street
- Countee Cullen
- Epiphany
- Morningside Heights
- Seward Park
- Washington Heights
Staten Island
- Huguenot Park
- New Dorp
- Richmondtown
- St. George Library Center
- Stapleton
- Todt Hill-Westerleigh
Queens Public Library
- Arverne
- Astoria
- Auburndale
- Bellerose
- Cambria Heights
- East Elmhurst
- Elmhurst
- Hillcrest
- Long Island City
- Peninsula
- Queensboro Hill
- Richmond Hill
- Ridgewood
- Rochdale Village