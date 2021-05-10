NYC public libraries offer book browsing, expanded services at select locations: Full list

The Todt Hill-Westerleigh public library on Staten Island is one of dozens offering expanded services beginning May 10, 2021. (Credit: NYPL)

NEW YORK — New York City’s three public library systems expanded their services on Monday as the city continues to reopen.

New Yorkers can now browse the stacks, use public computers and take advantage of in-person reference resources at select branches of the New York Public Library, Brooklyn Public Library and Queens Public Library systems.

Computer use at BPL and NYPL locations are by appointment only, but QPL branches will take walk-ins.

Capacity restrictions are in place, masks are mandatory, and customers should limit visits to 30 minutes.

By mid-July, all three library systems plan to open all of their branches with expanded services, including general space use, programs, and classes.

The branches offering newly expanded services beginning Monday are:

Brooklyn Public Library

Brownsville

Canarsie

Central

Clinton Hill

Coney Island

Crown Heights

Flatbush

Ft. Hamilton

Greenpoint

Kings Highway

Midwood

Mill Basin

Red Hook

New York Public Library (covering the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island)

Bronx

Allerton

Baychester

Belmont

Edenwald

Francis Martin

High Bridge

Jerome Park

Kingsbridge

Parkchester

Van Cortlandt

West Farms

Woodstock

Manhattan

53rd Street

125th Street

Belafonte-115th Street

Countee Cullen

Epiphany

Morningside Heights

Seward Park

Washington Heights

Staten Island

Huguenot Park

New Dorp

Richmondtown

St. George Library Center

Stapleton

Todt Hill-Westerleigh

Queens Public Library

Arverne

Astoria

Auburndale

Bellerose

Cambria Heights

East Elmhurst

Elmhurst

Hillcrest

Long Island City

Peninsula

Queensboro Hill

Richmond Hill

Ridgewood

Rochdale Village