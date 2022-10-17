NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s the biggest trash talk in decades in New York City.

Garbage would be put out on the curb later in the evening and sit curbside for a shorter amount of time under the terms of a new proposal.

Mayor Eric Adams and his administration announced new trash pick-up plans. Residential buildings would have new options to place trash curbside: after 6 p.m. in a secure container with a rat-proof lid or after 8 p.m. for bags put directly on the curb.

For buildings with nine or more residential units, the property owner would be able to sign up for a 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. window. Currently, trash can be put out at 4 p.m.

New York Department of Sanitation officials said they will design new quick and efficient routes to pick up those locations. Crews are already doing more during the midnight shift.

“We at the Department of Sanitation are not just asking New Yorkers to change. We are changing too. We are doing more collection on our midnight shift, rather than 6 a.m. now. It’s 25% at midnight,” said DSNY Commissioner commissioner Jessica Tisch.

The city council will review the legislation and there will be hearings and public comment. The new procedures are expected to be in place at the beginning of April.

The Adams administration, led by chief advisor Ingrid Lewis-Martin, worked with unions representing building trades and the real estate industry. The change could have created conflict with existing work shifts.

“This announcement will keep our streets clean, it will discourage rats from running their own version of Open Restaurants, and it will mean no more tripping over black garbage bags at rush hour,” Adams said.

There are also new clarified rules for commercial establishments, which do not receive services from the city but use private waste haulers.

The rules are to place trash out after 8 p.m. if putting bags directly on the curb or place trash out one hour before closing in a secure container.

“Together, with my colleagues on the City Council, Commissioner Tisch, and labor leadership, we have developed a plan that will reduce the amount of time trash sits out on our streets,” said New York City Councilmember Shaun Abreu.

A public hearing will be Nov. 10.