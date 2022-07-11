NEW YORK (PIX11) — Crews are ready to sweep the streets of New York City.

Trash and litter accumulated along curbs and sidewalks during the pandemic. A new approach and a return to some regular rules of the road are part of the plan for cleaner streets.

Regular alternate-side parking, which allows for street sweeping brooms to pass on certain days, has been back in regular effect since July 5. Car owners have to move the car to allow for the work during certain hours or they can be ticketed.

Mayor Eric Adams and Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced a new approach and $40 million in funding for more sanitation services. The new fiscal year began July 1.

“We’re making investments in cleanliness in the city that has never before been carried out. When you look at the adopted budget, we’re putting our money exactly where the concerns are,” said Mayor Adams.

Sanitation crews are busy along the routes and targeting areas that have reported issues.

“That is 50,000 more basket collections on an average week, which will translate to significantly fewer overflowing litter baskets and meaningfully less trash on the streets,” said DSNY Commissioner Tisch.

There’s been $22 million designated specifically to provide sidewalk litter basket service in the city.