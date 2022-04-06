NEW YORK (PIX11) — For more than 50 years, Project Renewal, a New York City homeless services nonprofit, has been renewing lives through innovative health care, homes and jobs programs.

One of Project Renewal’s job training and placement programs is its Culinary Arts Training Program (CATP), which launched in 1995. The program provides six months of classroom and internship training in the food service industry to adults who have histories that include homelessness, unemployment, under-employment, incarceration, and/or substance use disorder.

Students learn basic cooking theory and food preparation in Project Renewal’s teaching kitchen, and upon graduation, Project Renewal helps students to find jobs. Graduates are helping to fill labor shortages in the food industry that have been exacerbated by COVID-19.