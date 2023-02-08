NEW YORK (PIX11) — A home-cooked meal takes on a new flavor when a new grocery store opens.

Green Way Markets has opened on DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn. It is part of a New York City program designed to bring grocery stores to areas known as food deserts where there’s limited access to fresh produce and food.

Thirty supermarkets have opened under the Food Retail Expansion to Support Health program, also known as FRESH. The program offers zoning and tax benefits to business owners who build grocery stores in the areas. Currently, 51 stores are part of it.

Dan Garodnick, the director of the New York City Department of City Planning, said more grocery stores are in the pipeline.

“All New Yorkers deserve to have fresh and healthy food within walking distance of their homes and FRESH has brought much better food choices to 1.2 million New Yorkers,” said Garodnick.

The New York City Council and the administration expanded the program in 2021, which added 11 new neighborhoods to the program area.

“This program is a perfect example of how our administration is being creative and deploying every tool in our toolbox to promote New Yorkers’ well-being,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The program was originally created in 2009.