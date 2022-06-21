Thousands of people attended the NYC PrideFest event in the East Village on June 27, 2021. (Credit: Rebecca Solomon/PIX11)

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — Last year, PrideFest was limited to just four city blocks due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, but it still managed to draw a crowd of 400,000.

This year, the event will stretch from Astor Place to Union Square and promises to be bigger and better, PrideFest organizer Grant Cartwright said.

“It’s a day of fun and celebration for equality,” Cartwright added.

From the food to the performances to the music and march, PrideFest has something for everyone. And new this year will be a community gathering called FamilyFest, where adults and kids can come together.

“It’s an experience where there’s everything for anyone,” Cartwright said. “It’s a really good time.”

Here’s what you need to know about PrideFest:

What is PrideFest?

The LGBTQIA+ event is celebrating its 28th year of activism, advocacy, education, and the fight for equality. It also highlights the talented entertainers, performers, and artists in the community.

The goal is to provide a world without discrimination, organizers said.

The Pride March has become a signature staple of the event. It represents the fight for equality and recognizes those lost to AIDS or violence.

When is PrideFest?

The festival kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday and goes until 6 p.m. The event will take place in Manhattan on Fourth Avenue between East 8th and East 13th streets.

Don’t miss these events

Almost everything at PrideFest is a must-see, but there are some performers you won’t want to miss. Pianist and composer Conrad Tao and cabaret performer Justin Vivian Bond will grace StageFest. Drag Queen Evah Destruction and entertainer Ms. Boogie will also be headliners at the festival. Tranilicious and Phyllis Chen will also highlight the event.

What is the PrideFest Passport?

The passport ensures holders won’t miss the hottest events, activities, and performances, organizers said. Passport holders will have a special viewing platform at StageFest and access to the Passport Lounge. They will also receive a gift bag along with unlimited beverages and snacks.

The passport costs $60 to $75.

What about food at PrideFest?

This year, there will be a FoodFest that promises something for everyone, even vegans, organizers said. The event will be packed with food trucks, street vendors, and a barn picnic area.

The Pride March

The first Pride March was in 1970, and it’s since become an annual civil rights demonstration, organizers said.

Sunday’s march kicks off at noon at 25th Street and Fifth Avenue. The route features stops at the Stonewall National Monument on Christopher Street and the New York City AIDS Memorial on Seventh Avenue. Full route details can be found here.

COVID safety measures

Masks are optional but encouraged. There will be hand-washing stations and sanitizer throughout the festival, organizers said. PrideFest Passport holders will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.