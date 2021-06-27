NYC PrideFest draws thousands to East Village

Thousands of people attended the NYC PrideFest event in the East Village on June 27, 2021. (Credit: Rebecca Solomon/PIX11)

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Thousands of LGBTQ New Yorkers and their allies gathered in the East Village on Sunday in celebration of Pride Weekend.

PrideFest was the main attraction in New York City this year, as the annual Pride March was once again limited to a scaled-down virtual and TV broadcast experience with a small number of in-person spectators because COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were still in effect when it was being planned.

Photos: Thousands celebrate LGBTQ Pride at NYC events

Sue Doster, the co-chair of NYC Pride, described PrideFest as “the best of a street festival” combined with “groups from the community.”

DJs kept the crowd entertained as thousands of people grabbed a bite to eat or milled about vendor booths packed with Pride merchandise.

Organizers of NYC Pride also hosted a virtual vendor experience for members of the community who were interested in snatching up prime Pride gear and supporting LGBTQ businesses but couldn’t make it to the East Village.

Meanwhile, the Reclaim Pride Coalition on Sunday held its third Queer Liberation March, which does not allow police or corporate participation.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press and PIX11’s James Ford.