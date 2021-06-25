NYC Pride Parade goes virtual again but in-person events start to come back

A rainbow light display illuminates the night sky in the West Village near The Stonewall Inn, birthplace of the gay rights movement, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in New York. The light installation was presented by Kind snack foods to mark what would have been the 50th anniversary of the NYC Pride March, which is canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK — Pride Month always wraps up on a high note with Pride Weekend, which runs through Sunday night.

This year’s official NYC Pride Parade, which is usually the world’s largest, will be mostly online and on television, and will still be excellent, according to organizers.

However, a wide variety of events will be in person. Among them is another celebration hosted by NYC Pride, called NYC PrideFest.

Sue Doster, the co-chair of NYC Pride, talked about PrideFest with PIX11 News.

“It takes the best of a street festival, and combines it with groups from the community,” she said.

Among other events are these: