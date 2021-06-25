NYC Pride Parade goes virtual again but in-person events start to come back

NEW YORK — Pride Month always wraps up on a high note with Pride Weekend, which runs through Sunday night.
This year’s official NYC Pride Parade, which is usually the world’s largest, will be mostly online and on television, and will still be excellent, according to organizers.
However, a wide variety of events will be in person. Among them is another celebration hosted by NYC Pride, called NYC PrideFest.
Sue Doster, the co-chair of NYC Pride, talked about PrideFest with PIX11 News.
“It takes the best of a street festival, and combines it with groups from the community,” she said.
Among other events are these:
- Drive ‘N Drag, on Randall’s Island, Friday through Sunday
- Yes! Pride Block Party in Herald Square on Sunday
- Pride DJs at Brooklyn Steel on Friday and Saturday
- NYC Dyke March in Bryant Park on Saturday
- Queer Liberation March in Bryant Park on Sunday