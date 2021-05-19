NYC Pride organizer explains ban on police groups in Pride March

NEW YORK — New York City Pride organizers announced over the weekend a ban on law enforcement and correction groups from participating in its events, including the Pride March, through at least 2025.

On-duty NYPD officers also will be kept one block away from Pride celebrations and organizers plan to hire private security to ensure safety at the march instead.

David Correa, interim executive director of NYC Pride, joined the PIX11 Morning News to explain the reasons behind the ban.

The city’s annual Pride Month kicks off in June with weeks of programming and events supporting and spotlighting the LGTBQ community, culminating with the Pride March on June 27. This year’s theme is “The Fight Continues.”