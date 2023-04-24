MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Some preschoolers in Manhattan are proving that you are never too young to make a difference.

The Learning Experience has partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation so that young children can learn about giving back.

The philanthropy curriculum at The Learning Experience helps teach kids about kindness, inclusion, sharing, and charity. In April, the focus was on raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, helping dreams come true for children with critical illnesses.

Pre-kindergarten teacher Despina Bonkowski said she handles the complex concept by focusing on the students’ big hearts.

“Maybe these kids have a type of sickness or in the hospital and there’s something they want to do that will make them happy and feel good and cheer them up,” Bonkowski said.

Students as young as 2 1/2 years old are focusing on the same idea in another class at The Learning Experience. Teachers say they start introducing the concept using books.

The money the students raise through the end of April will grant two pediatric patients with the Make-A-Wish Foundation at least two wishes at $5,000 each. With roughly a week left in the month, the students have already raised $11,000.

“It’s so important to teach them at a young age to give back, to help others, to give charity, about inspiring hope and kindness,” Jessica Pollard, the managing director of The Learning Experience, told PIX11 News.