NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD is preparing for any protests that might occur in New York City if former President Donald Trump is indicted and arrested.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg convened a grand jury to consider hush-money payments made on the former president’s behalf. A potential indictment could come any day.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump called on supporters to protest and “take our nation back.”

“The NYPD is doing their normal role in making sure there are no inappropriate actions in the city, and we’re confident we’re going to be able to do that,” Mayor Eric Adams said Monday.

Additional security measures were put in place outside the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, and investigators are also keeping a close eye on online communications.

“We’re monitoring social media,” Adams said.

Trump supporters rally in Manhattan

Members of the New York Young Republican Club gathered in front of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Monday evening in support of Trump.

“We believe what’s happening is wrong. There’s nothing that would entitle Alvin Bragg to go after President Trump the way he is. It’s ridiculous. It’s not going to hold muster,” said Mike Crispi, who attended the demonstration.

Supporters of Trump who attended the New York Young Republican Club rally pointed out at their demonstration remained nonviolent.

“There’s no reason you can’t protest in your red state or in your purple state. If we can do it in downtown Manhattan, you can do it anywhere,” said Gavin Wax, president of the New York Young Republican Club. “We came out here today … We’re all here peaceful.”