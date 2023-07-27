NEW YORK (PIX11) — With a potential heat wave descending on New York City over the next few days, the city’s public pools will be extending their hours, according to the Parks Department.

The city’s 53 outdoor pools are typically open from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. with a daily break from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. for cleaning. From Thursday to Saturday, the pools will close an hour later.

“Due to the heat wave, our Olympic-sized and intermediate pools will have extended hours. On Thursday, July 27, Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, pools will stay open until 8 p.m.,” the Parks Department posted on social media.

An excessive heat warning and advisory is in effect Thursday for portions of New York and New The high temperature will be 96 in the city and the upper 90s in the suburbs. The humidity will combine with the heat to make it feel like 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon.

The heat and humidity extend into Friday and Saturday.

For those choosing to stay indoors, the city has several cooling centers available in the five boroughs.

Con Edison is also advising customers to limit energy use from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, according to an agency alert.