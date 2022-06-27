NEW YORK (PIX11) — Cannonball!

New York City’s public pools are set to open on Tuesday. Pools will be open through Labor Day weekend. Outdoor pool hours are from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. with a daily break from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. for cleaning, according to the Parks Department.

There are some concerns about lifeguard staffing at NYC pools. There’s a nationwide shortage of lifeguards.

“ We have a couple of creative ideas we’re going to put in place to deal with this national problem. I want to always emphasize that this is a national problem that we’re facing,” Adams said Monday. “So the parks commissioner and her team, we want to roll out and make sure that we can keep our beaches safe because we don’t want to lose loved ones to drowning. That is something we don’t want.”

Per the mayor, the Parks Department will do an analysis of which pools should be open. He said they want to open as many as possible. For a full list of pool locations, click here.

While Monday wasn’t great weather for a trip to the pool, the sun returns Tuesday when pools open for the season. It will be mostly sunny with highs of 79 in the city. That sun will stick around through the end of the work week and temperatures will soar to around 90 by Friday.