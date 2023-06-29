NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Thursday, two things happened at once: New York was under an air quality health alert, with emergency managers warning of the dangers of outside air exposure for people with health issues, and New York City’s outdoor public pools open, with some people with health issues wanting to get in the water on a hot, humid day.

The two can safely happen simultaneously, according to health and safety authorities, but careful monitoring of conditions is necessary, they said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul depicted the overall situation bluntly.

“Air quality is unhealthy in every corner of the state of New York,” she said at a late morning news conference.

While the plume of unhealthy air does cover the whole state, its effects are less strong in the New York City metro region, according to AirNow.gov. Its air quality readings showed the Tri-state region to have slightly less polluted air than northern and western New York State.

Those conditions are constantly in flux, so state and city authorities encouraged people on Thursday to pay close attention to air quality readings and news reports as the Canadian wildfires continue to burn, sending hazardous smoke our way.

To be certain, said state emergency services commissioner Jackie Bray, the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with conditions like chronic lung disease, serious heart ailments, and respiratory concerns.

That kind of warning resonated strongly among some people at one of the city’s 79 outdoor pools that opened on Thursday.

Tashia Clark was sitting in a chair under an umbrella poolside.

“Myself and my son have asthma,” she said. “That’s a health concern for me.”

She was at the pool with her son and said they use tools to ensure they’re safe being outside when air quality conditions may not be ideal.

“I have the app now,” she said, referring to the EPA’s AirNow app and website, “and I just check it randomly, even if I’m not outdoors, if I go to work, or my kids go outside.”

That’s exactly what the governor, Commissioner Bray, and State Operations Director Kathryn Garcia promoted on Thursday morning, especially now that families are more likely to spend time outdoors, with schools out.

Bray said something similar to what many pool patrons did: balancing information and individuals’ health conditions is important.

“Listen to your own body,” the emergency services commissioner said. “It’s totally appropriate to have the pools open today, totally appropriate for people to be out, as long as they don’t fall into those sensitive groups.”

Her boss, Hochul, added that the state is adding, going forward, a protocol to warn New Yorkers about dangerous air quality.

“We’re going to be sending out phone alerts. We’ve not done this before,” Hochul said. “This is reserved for severe emergencies.”

“If the air quality hits 200 or higher for a sustained time of one hour or longer,” she continued, “then people in those regions of those affected counties will be receiving these cell phone alerts.”

The EPA considers an Air Quality Index reading higher than 200 very unhealthy or hazardous.