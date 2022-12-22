NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some of New York City’s school lunchrooms are set to get an upgrade with a $50 million infusion in funding, officials said Tuesday.

Under the city’s Cafeteria Enhancement Experience, more than 80 cafeterias will be transformed into “warm and welcoming spaces for students to enjoy nutritious meals,” according to the city. It’s one of a number of school meal changes under Mayor Eric Adams, including Vegan Fridays and new recipes.

“After two years of the pandemic, we realize how important it is for students to be able to socialize and interact with each other in a comfortable setting over a healthy, culturally appropriate meal,” Adams said. “That’s why we are proud to announce a $50 million investment this school year to upgrade more than 80 lunchrooms under the Cafeteria Enhancement Experience and double down on our commitment to providing halal options for all schools who want them.”

Under the Cafeteria Enhancement Experience plan, lunchrooms will feature a variety of ways to get fresh fruits and vegetables. Students also won’t have to wait on line for meals, officials said. This will give them more time to unwind and hang out with friends.

They’ll also get comfortable tables and chairs. Cafeterias would also be redesigned in a modern style “with an emphasis on creating a warm and welcoming environment,” according to the city.

There are more than 1,800 schools within the Department of Education in New York City, including hundreds of charter schools. The schools picked for cafeteria enhancement will be selected based on a range of factors, including enrollment. Officials said there will also be an emphasis on older schools buildings and schools in areas disproportionally impacted by COVID.