NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a hot summer, new trees provide some cool news for neighborhoods in the city.

Crews planted more street trees in 2022 than in the previous five fiscal years, Mayor Eric Adams and Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue announced. That’s 13,020 trees, which would be an 87% increase from 2021.

Three thousand trees have been planted in communities that need them the most. That’s based on the heat volume index, which tracks temperatures around the boroughs.

“Expanding our tree canopy makes our city cooler, our air cleaner, and our streets more beautiful. I’m proud that we have ramped up tree plantings significantly this past year, and with $112 million in additional funds, we are prioritizing even more plantings in the neighborhoods that need it most. As climate change advances, trees and our city’s green spaces are becoming even more critical infrastructure that will pay dividends for generations to come,” Adams said.

Neighbors who work with the Seton Falls Park Preservation Coalition appreciate the work and also spoke with the parks commissioner about other areas that need attention.

NYC Parks will also participate in a national canopy cooling study.