NEW YORK (PIX11) — MTA toll and fare hikes have already kicked in, and now New Yorkers will fork over more money for parking in New York City this fall.

The new parking meter rates will first go into effect in Manhattan and Queens next month, and in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Staten Island in November, according to the Department of Transportation.

The highest rates will impact the busiest streets in Midtown and Downtown, where the new hourly parking rate will be $5.50, up from $4.50, officials said. Drivers who park in areas South of 96th Street will pay $5 for the first hour, up from $4. A second hour in Midtown and Lower Manhattan will cost $9, an increase of $1.50.

It will cost 50 cents more to park at 96th Street to 110th Street in Manhattan, in Downtown Brooklyn, Flushing, Jamaica, and 125th Street in Manhattan, according to DOT data.

However, the rates significantly spike for a second hour of parking in these districts. For example, it will cost $5 for a second hour in Downtown Brooklyn, Downtown Flushing Jamaica, and 125th Street in Manhattan compared to $2.50 for the first hour, the data shows.

The Manhattan parking rates kick in on Oct. 16 and on Oct. 26 in Queens. Brooklyn rates start on Nov. 9, in Queens on Nov. 22, and on Staten Island on Nov. 29.

Drivers can make the payments via the ParkNYC app, with coins or credit cards.

The DOT could not immediately be reached Monday.