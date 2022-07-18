NEW YORK (PIX11) — A number of City Council members who voted to approve New York City’s budget apologized to parents on Monday, saying they regret their yes vote.

Some City Council members told PIX11 they were misled by Mayor Eric Adams and NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks regarding education funding. Adams says the funding cuts are directly tied to student enrollment.

Regardless, parents and members of the City Council on Monday called for him to restore the funding. Councilmembers Jennifer Gutiérrez, Carmen De La Rosa, Shahana Hanif, and Lincoln Restler vowed to make it up to disappointed parents. City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Education Chair Rita Joseph did not attend Monday’s rally.

In total, 44 of 51 council members voted to approve the mayor’s budget, $38 billion of which goes to the Department of Education. Teachers were notified they could be let go from their school next month if the funds are not restored, according to the United Federation of Teachers union.

Education advocates called on the mayor to restore the funds by August so principals have time to make staffing decisions.