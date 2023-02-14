NEW YORK (PIX11) — Several parents who lost a child due to traffic violence testified during a New York City Council hearing on street safety Tuesday.

Priscilla Afokoba spoke about her 10-year-old daughter Davina. Davina was struck and killed last February by an out-of-control driver who was behind the wheel with just a learner’s permit.

“Her life was just cut short, and everybody moves on like nothing ever happened,” Afokoba said. “She had so much to do.”

During the City Council hearing, Afokoba said her daughter’s death was “something that would have been averted if safety rules were put in place.” Council member Selvena Brooks-Powers explained “a record number of children were killed last year by traffic violence.”

But there were also signs of progress. The number of overall traffic fatalities in New York City dropped for the first time in three years. Additionally, the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) made safety improvements to 1,600 intersections, the speed camera program was expanded and the city constructed miles of new bike lanes.

“While we are encouraged by last years trends, as Mayor Adams has made clear, the only acceptable number of fatalities is zero,” said Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

Council members believe there is still more critical work that needs to be done. Tuesday’s hearing also focused on several proposed bills. If passed, they would require the DOT to paint school safety signs near school entrances, take steps to calm traffic near senior centers and add more reflective material near traffic curbs.