NEW YORK (PIX11) — The outdoor dining program implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic has definite room for improvement, but is, overall, a boon to New York City, the head of a restaurant and nightlife group told PIX11 News on Friday.

Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, joined PIX11 Morning News to discuss the future of the program, one day after the city completed an initial blitz to remove dozens of abandoned or dilapidated dining sheds.

“There needs to be set, clear standards in place that small businesses can comply with. There needs to be reasonable enforcement,” said Rigie. “No one wants these abandoned structures in place, but put it in context. We had this crisis. This program saved small businesses [and] helped save this city.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.