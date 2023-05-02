UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX1) — After more than seven hours of hearing input from the public and education officials, a city board decided to proceed with a controversial plan to move one of the country’s premier public high schools for at-risk students out of the Upper West Side location it has occupied for decades.

By a vote of 12 in favor, nine against, one abstention, and one absence, the city’s Panel for Educational Policy (PEP) decided around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to approve the New York City Department of Education’s proposal for a school building swap. It will move the Edward A. Reynolds West Side High School to a building on the east side of Manhattan, in East Harlem.

The DOE plan will place West Side High in a building currently occupied by The Young Women’s Leadership School (TYWLS), a public school that’s part of a network of schools founded and funded in part by billionaire benefactors Ann and Andrew Tisch. TYWLS will be relocated to the building occupied by West Side High on the Upper West Side.

The building on 102nd Street, between Columbus and Amsterdam Avenues, was custom-built in the 1980s to meet the needs of West Side High. The school serves a student population that’s at a greater risk of not completing high school, including teen mothers, former dropouts, and people with undiagnosed emotional and mental issues, among other students.

Over the years, it has hosted tours for former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and other supporters of schools for at-risk students. The facility has a child care center, a health clinic, a state-of-the-art gym, a student-run catering program and more student-focused facilities all located on site.

The building to which West Side High must now move does not have any of those facilities within it.

The school has been at its Upper West Side location for most of the last 51 years, first in a formerly abandoned school building that was revitalized. That building was razed to make way for the brand new, custom-built facility that West Side High now occupies.

The vote came at the end of an online PEP meeting, during which more than 100 people — both for and against the school location swap — spoke, followed by comments from each of the PEP members expressing their feelings about the proposed change. A large majority of speakers urged the panel to vote against the school swap.

The meeting, which began at 6 p.m., lasted more than seven hours.

Annalize Vega, a current student at the school, was among the speakers at the PEP meeting. She also spoke with PIX11 News before the meeting began, and said that West Side High has created a culture and way of life that have enabled people to overcome significant educational obstacles by making education accessible.

Vega had become a student at the school after dropping out of the public education system for a year. To get from her home in the Bronx to West Side High, she said she only has to take one subway train.

“Having to travel from my house to the East Side, I would have to take four [different] trains,” she said.

Alyssa Cartagena is set to graduate from West Side next month. She’s a 19-year-old mother of a 16-month-old boy, and said that the school’s facilities and programs are what made it possible for her to get her diploma, despite life challenges.

“It is going to be a lot harder for a lot of moms to come to school and to graduate,” she said.

The location to which West Side High is now on course to move is located on East 106th Street, on the northeast corner of Park Avenue. The space currently occupied by The Young Women’s Leadership School is inside an office building.

The student population at TYWLS has steadily increased in recent years, while the number of students at West Side High has declined. This calendar year, however, West Side has reported an increase of 15% in its student population.

Current student Angel Vrdejo spoke with PIX11 News about the reasons for recent growth.

“This school gave me hope that I am going to graduate,” he said, adding that at his previous schools, he’d only attended one or two days a week, and nobody had seemed to care.

The kind of hope he’d described was supported by a spectrum of elected officials who’d submitted letters of support for keeping the school in the building that had been designed for its mission. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, and a variety of state legislators and city councilmembers all submitted letters to the DOE calling for the school swap to not go forward.

PIX11 News reached out to the DOE and to TYWLS for comment before the PEP hearing and vote. Both declined.

As for West Side High, there was plenty of commentary, before and during the meeting, from students as well as faculty and administrators. Sarah Frank is a special education teacher at the school as well as its coordinator of students.

“Our students need more support, not less, and in this proposal they get so much less,” she said. “Find [TYWLS] another building, and let us stay here.”

She was among many supporters of West Side High who pointed out that a charter school building in Central Harlem is expected to be empty in time for the next school year. They called on the DOE to relocate TYWLS to that facility, or somewhere else other than the current West Side High building.

They said that they support The Young Women’s Leadership School, and its mission, just not at the expense of their own school.