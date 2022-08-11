NEW YORK (PIX11) — A judge on Tuesday ordered the New York City Department of Correction to pay about $200,000 in fines to jail detainees denied access to medical appointments.

The DOC was ordered to pay $100 to each incarcerated person who missed a medical appointment between Dec. 11, 2021 and January of 2022 — that comes out to a total of about $200,000, according to the Legal Aid Society. A city Law Department spokesperson said they were reviewing the order and considering next steps.

“We hope this ordered compensation provides some relief to people denied the care they desperately need, but we know that much more must be done,” Legal Aid Society, Brooklyn Defender Services, and Milbank LLP said in a joint statement. “New York City jails have killed 11 people this year, and we fear that without decarceration, this number will sadly only grow.”

Ten people have died in DOC custody so far in DOC. Another person died shortly after being granted compassionate release.

One of the victims didn’t receive medical aid after choking on an orange. The New York City Board of Correction found in May that jails were dealing with unstaffed posts, a lack of floor officers, insufficient rounds, a lack of emergency medical response and missed medical appointments.