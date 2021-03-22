NYC opens Summer Youth Employment Program application for city youth

SYEP NYC 2021

Applications for New York City’s Summer Youth Employment Program have opened as the city continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced applications for New York City’s Summer Youth Employment Program have opened as the city continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) is the nation’s largest youth employment program, and connects the city’s youth between ages 14 and 24 with paid work experience each summer and helps them prepare for future careers.

“A recovery for all of us only works if young people are fully part of it,” Mayor de Blasio said Monday.

“One of the best things that we can do for young people is give them some continuity over the summer. We want to make sure they have opportunities that enrich them, help them move forward and keep them inspired.”

Slots are available for about 70,000 kids.

City youth have until April 23 to apply on the city’s website.

For more information, people can call 311 or DYCD Community Connect at 1-800-246-4646.

