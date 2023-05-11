NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has been holding a citywide job fair, called Hiring Halls, over the past three months.

The initiative has brought dozens of city agencies to communities in all five boroughs — interviewing and hiring on the spot. This week, they are up to 1,000 job offers and still have hundreds of jobs available.

Denzel Darmanie, 30, from Canarsie, has quite a resume. A hospital police officer and coordinating manager for years, he said he’s ready to work again and this could be his chance.

He’s just one of the many applicants who packed the gym on Thursday at the Gerard Carter Community Center in NYCHA’s Stapleton Houses, meeting face-to-face with the bosses of 15 agencies including ACS, DEP, and NYCHA. Attendees also received a pep talk from Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams said the jobs and potential city workers are critical to not just keeping the city running but thriving.

The commissioner of the Department of Citywide Administrative Services, Dawn M. Pinnock, coordinates the weekly hiring halls. She said all applicants need to bring are their resume and love of public service.

The next Hiring Hall will be in Lower Manhattan on May 20. They will have weekly sessions in a neighborhood near you until the end of June.

More information can be found here.