NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City skyline hosts the biggest and most famous fireworks show on Independence Day.

Road closures start to take effect by 3 p.m. on July 4, including on the FDR Drive. The highway becomes a front-row seat as the fireworks are set off from barges in the East River.

Officials recommend public transit for the tens of thousands of people who move around New York City to parks, along the river and to rooftops.

Bridges over the East River close to pedestrians and vehicles at 7 p.m.

Additional 7 trains and shuttle trains between Times Square and Grand Central are set to run after the fireworks show.

Some roads begin to open up when the show concludes after 10 p.m. Others can remain closed until 2 a.m., according to the NYPD.