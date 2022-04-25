NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams, alongside Schools Chancellor David C. Banks, announced the start of enrollment for the “Summer Rising” program Monday morning.

Summer Rising is a free program conducted by the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) and the New York City Department of Education (DOE) that will provide 110,000 elementary and middle school students with culturally relevant, hands-on experiences to improve their academic, social and emotional skills, according to city officials.

“Summer Rising will turn our city into a classroom, addressing the COVID-19 learning gap while also reigniting the joy of learning through hands-on educational experience,” Adams said in a statement.

Six weeks of programming for middle schoolers and seven weeks for elementary school students will be available in July and August, officials said.

Parents interested in enrolling their children were advised to visit nyc.gov/SummerRising. The program is open to any student across the city currently in grades K-8. More information is available on the program’s website.