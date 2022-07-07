NEW YORK (PIX11) — The city is expected to outline its plan to combat monkeypox Thursday morning at a press conference in Harlem, one of two sites in Manhattan temporarily administering the vaccine.

The press conference comes just as monkeypox cases in the city have doubled in just one week, leading to some concern about the disease’s spread in the area. As of Wednesday, the city has reported 119 cases.

On Wednesday, the health department reopened appointments after receiving an additional 6,000 doses, but a glitch in the system left many people unable to grab a spot. In the end, the limited appointments filled up quickly.

Doctors said monkeypox starts with a fever and flu-like symptoms. It can also result in a rash or sores.

“Monkeypox, unlike COVID, is really due to close contact and coming close in contact with the lesions with an individual who is infectious, unlike what we’ve seen with COVID, so they are different,” said Dr. Daniel Baker, the executive director at Lenox Hill Hospital.

So far, no deaths or hospitalizations have been reported in the city. City officials said new vaccine appointments should be available sometime next week.

The city and state health commissioners will be joined by the coordinator of the White House Pandemic Office at the press conference at around 9:30 a.m.