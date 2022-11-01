NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting Tuesday, New York City will no longer require private-sector employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Mayor Eric Adams dropped the vaccine mandate in September, however, private companies have the option to keep it.

Last week, the city Board of Health decided to drop the requirement, citing a high vaccination rate in the five boroughs. Nearly 90% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The 300,000 city workers, however, are still required to be vaccinated. More than 1,400 municipal employees were fired earlier this year for refusing to comply with the mandate.

The mandate was implemented by former Mayor Bill de Blasio before he left office.