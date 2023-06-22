FILE: Swimmers and sunbathers use a public pool at Astoria Park in Queens, New York on August 12, 2021. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City parents have until Monday to register their children for a chance to attend the city’s free “Learn to Swim” program this summer.

Registration is conducted through a free online lottery system, followed by an in-person registration. The New York City Parks Department said anyone who wins a spot will have three days to confirm their registration.

The program dates range from July 10 to Aug. 18. For more information, click here.

Outdoor public pools open in New York City next week.