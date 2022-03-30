BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, BROOKLYN – Whether you are busy or just can’t afford it, filing your taxes may be something you are putting off, but the City of New York is offering to do it for free.

Molly Ornati is the assistant director at Center for Personal Financial Health. “It’s extremely important because it helps people avoid the fees of tax preparation, which also helps encourage them to do their taxes and get whatever benefits are coming to them,” Ornati said.

With the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, the city subcontracts over 100 community-based organizations to help and find any tax credits that filers may be eligible for such as the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Steven Cox is the tax program manager at Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation which helps with the free tax preparation.

“Individuals who have never filed tax returns but had dependents and have received refunds of $5,000, $10,000 as a result of that,” Cox said.

If you make $50,000 or less as a single individual or $72,000 with a family or dependent, you may qualify.

Denzel Small utilizes the service every year. “They’re very honest and they’re very caring,” Small said. “I always come here because they provide me with all the information I need to get my taxes done.”

They also help with back taxes and small business taxes.

The city’s Small Business Services mobile RV van was also on-site getting people enrolled in job training programs. SBS Commissioner Kevin Kim said there are 18 sites across the five boroughs providing free job training and connections to job opportunities.

“We try to get people who are seeking jobs to find a match with opportunities to get into new careers and we provide all the training for free,” Kim said.

Anyone also looking to launch or grow their business – small or big – can turn to the agency for resources.

“We have people at our agency who are designated to hold their hand and teach them how to get through, step by step, all the different regulatory agencies they will have to work with to get their business going,” Kim said.

Whether you are looking to file your taxes, grow your business or find a job, community resources are available so the process doesn’t have to be stressful.

To find out where you can file your taxes for free, search the portal here. For more information on resources to launch your business or to receive job training, visit the Small Business Services website.