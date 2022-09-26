NEW YORK (PIX11) — Curtains rose Monday on NYC Off-Broadway Week, letting theatergoers enjoy two-for-one tickets to dozens of off-Broadway productions.

The biannual event is in its 13th year, but makes its return for the first time in three years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Monday through Oct. 9, fans of the theater can score two tickets for the price of one to 30 off-Broadway shows. The selections include both shows making their Off-Broadway Week debut, such as “Kinky Boots” and “Two Jews, Talking,” and returning favorites like “Drunk Shakespeare” and “Stomp.”

“NYC Off-Broadway Week is once again inviting visitors and New Yorkers alike to experience intimate, often groundbreaking productions at an exceptional value,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company, in a news release announcing the event.

Since the program began in 2009, it has featured over 600 shows and generated over $4 million in revenue, according to the release.

To see a complete list of shows and check ticket availability, follow this link.