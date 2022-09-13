NEW YORK (PIX11) – NYC Off-Broadway week is returning this fall for the first time since 2019, offering 2-for-1 tickets to 28 different shows.

NYC Off-Broadway Week runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 9. More information about the participating shows can be found on the NYC Off-Broadway Week website.

“NYC Off-Broadway Week has always been an opportunity for theatergoers to experience groundbreaking and exciting productions at an exceptional value,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company. “Since 2009, the program has allowed audiences from across the City and around the world a chance to experience some of the City’s best productions.”

Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week Fall 2022 include:

  1. American (Tele)visions
  2. Asi Wind’s Inner Circle
  3. Blue Man Group
  4. Cherry Jam
  5. Drunk Shakespeare
  6. Eva Luna
  7. Frankenstein – The Musical
  8. Friends! The Musical Parody
  9. Gazillion Bubble Show
  10. Hyprov
  11. I’m Revolting
  12. Ink’d Well
  13. Jasper
  14. Kinky Boots
  15. La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao
  16. Los Otros
  17. The Office! A Musical Parody
  18. Only Gold
  19. Peerless
  20. Perfect Crime
  21. The Play That Goes Wrong
  22. Stomp
  23. Stranger Sings!
  24. Ted Greenberg’s The Complete Performer
  25. This Beautiful Future
  26. Titanique
  27. Two Jews, Talking
  28. Weightless