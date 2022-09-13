Repertorio Español’s adaptation of Isabel Allende’s Eva Luna had its world premiere at the theater in June. (Photo: Emmanuel Abreu)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – NYC Off-Broadway week is returning this fall for the first time since 2019, offering 2-for-1 tickets to 28 different shows.

NYC Off-Broadway Week runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 9. More information about the participating shows can be found on the NYC Off-Broadway Week website.

“NYC Off-Broadway Week has always been an opportunity for theatergoers to experience groundbreaking and exciting productions at an exceptional value,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company. “Since 2009, the program has allowed audiences from across the City and around the world a chance to experience some of the City’s best productions.”

Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week Fall 2022 include:

American (Tele)visions Asi Wind’s Inner Circle Blue Man Group Cherry Jam Drunk Shakespeare Eva Luna Frankenstein – The Musical Friends! The Musical Parody Gazillion Bubble Show Hyprov I’m Revolting Ink’d Well Jasper Kinky Boots La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao Los Otros The Office! A Musical Parody Only Gold Peerless Perfect Crime The Play That Goes Wrong Stomp Stranger Sings! Ted Greenberg’s The Complete Performer This Beautiful Future Titanique Two Jews, Talking Weightless