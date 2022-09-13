NEW YORK (PIX11) – NYC Off-Broadway week is returning this fall for the first time since 2019, offering 2-for-1 tickets to 28 different shows.
NYC Off-Broadway Week runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 9. More information about the participating shows can be found on the NYC Off-Broadway Week website.
“NYC Off-Broadway Week has always been an opportunity for theatergoers to experience groundbreaking and exciting productions at an exceptional value,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company. “Since 2009, the program has allowed audiences from across the City and around the world a chance to experience some of the City’s best productions.”
Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week Fall 2022 include:
- American (Tele)visions
- Asi Wind’s Inner Circle
- Blue Man Group
- Cherry Jam
- Drunk Shakespeare
- Eva Luna
- Frankenstein – The Musical
- Friends! The Musical Parody
- Gazillion Bubble Show
- Hyprov
- I’m Revolting
- Ink’d Well
- Jasper
- Kinky Boots
- La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao
- Los Otros
- The Office! A Musical Parody
- Only Gold
- Peerless
- Perfect Crime
- The Play That Goes Wrong
- Stomp
- Stranger Sings!
- Ted Greenberg’s The Complete Performer
- This Beautiful Future
- Titanique
- Two Jews, Talking
- Weightless