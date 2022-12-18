NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nurses at a dozen New York City hospitals could soon go on strike.

Voting over the issue started Friday, according to the New York State Nurses Association. The NYSNA anticipates almost all of the voting will finish by the end of the week.

Contract negotiations have been ongoing for months. Around 17,000 NYSNA nurses at 12 NYC private sector hospitals have union contracts expiring on Dec. 31.

“If hospitals can afford to pay executives millions of dollars in salaries, bonuses and perks, they can afford to invest in hiring and retaining enough nurses for safe patient care,” NYSNA tweeted Friday.

Nurses have called out dangerously low staffing levels.

NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who recently rallied with nurses, said she continued to stand with them.

“Our frontline nurses and essential health care workers deserve fair pay and benefits, safe working conditions, and dignity and respect on the job,” she tweeted. “I stand with @nynurses. #FairContractNow.”