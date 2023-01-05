NEW YORK (PIX11) — Staffing and patient care remain the sticking points for thousands of New York City nurses who are threatening to go on strike next week.

While three hospitals — Maimonidies Medical Center, New York Presbyterian and Richmond University Medical Center — have reached a tentative agreement, there are five other city hospitals that could see a work stoppage on Monday, according to Nancy Hagans, president of the New York State Nursing Association.

“Working conditions and staffing is the priority. It’s not just about compensation,” Hagans said Thursday.

Hagans said Maimonidies and New York Presbyterian met certain staffing requirements, like more nurses in the intensive care unit and emergency room, but the other hospitals have not yet met those terms during ongoing negotiations.

BronxCare Health System, Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Montefiore Bronx, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside and West and the city nurses have not yet reached a tentative deal. Approximately 10,000 nurses work at those hospitals.

All contracts have different language regarding care practices, wages, and staffing, according to NYSNA.

“That’s why we’re still at the table with them asking them to meet the proper nurse-to-patient ratio,” Hagans said. ‘It’s up to the hospital bosses to negotiate a fair contract in order for us to continue to care for our patients.”

At Mount Sinai, the nurse-to-patient ratio in the neonatal unit should be 1:1 or 1:2 but it’s consistently 1:3, the union said.

Mount Sinai’s hospitals said they are preparing for a strike, which includes ambulance diversions, canceling elective surgeries, and transferring patients, according to an internal memo from the hospital.

“In addition, this sadly means transferring NICU babies outside the Mount Sinai Health System to ensure they get the care they so desperately need,” the memo said.

Montefiore leadership said the hospital has offered higher wages and more registered nurses in the emergency room. The offer mirrors the deal with New York Presbyterian, according to Joe Solmonese, senior vice president at Montefiore.

“New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) leadership at Montefiore refuses to come to an agreement despite a generous offer that includes an 18% wage increase, fully funded healthcare for life, and a significant increase in registered nurses in the emergency departments, among other benefits,” Solmonese said Thursday.

Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Monday if contract agreements aren’t reached.