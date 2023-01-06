NEW YORK (PIX11) — Talks between nurses and some private hospitals in New York City remain ongoing heading into the weekend, with the possibility of more than 10,000 nurses going on strike as early as Monday if deals aren’t reached.

Tentative agreements have been reached at three hospitals — Maimonides Medical Center, New York Presbyterian and Richmond University Medical Center — but five more remained without deals as of early Friday: BronxCare Health System, Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Montefiore Bronx, Mount Sinai Hospital, and Mount Sinai Morningside and West. Unless talks later Friday and over the coming weekend prove fruitful, the thousands of nurses who work at those hospitals could hold work stoppages as early as Monday.

Though compensation is a factor, union members have also cited improved workplace safety, more robust staffing, and better patient care as driving motivations.

For example, the New York Nurses Association says Montefiore is so understaffed that there are patient beds in hallways. It’s a reason why nurses are turning down an 18% wage increase and fully-funded healthcare for life in search of a better deal.

Meanwhile, at least some hospitals without deals have begun making preparations to ride out potential strikes. At Mount Sinai hospitals, ambulances have already been diverted, elective surgeries are being canceled, and patients are being transferred to other facilities, according to an internal memo. That process includes transferring babies in the neonatal intensive care unit elsewhere, the memo states.