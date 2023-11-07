NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report by WalletHub lists the best cities to celebrate Thanksgiving, and New York City is nowhere on the list.

The financial website used multiple factors when creating the list, including Thanksgiving celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, charitable donations, volunteering, and the weather.

San Francisco was listed as the top spot for the best place to celebrate Thanksgiving.

“Surprisingly, San Francisco is the place to be if you’re looking for highly rated yet affordable restaurants for celebrating Thanksgiving this year,” said Cassandra Happe, a WalletHub analyst. “The city also has pretty good weather this time of year and offers lots of opportunities for sightseeing and other outdoor fun that won’t require spending a ton of money.”



The top 10 cities for Thanksgiving are:

San Francisco, CA San Jose, CA San Diego, CA Scottsdale, AZ Raleigh, NC Atlanta, GA Phoenix, AZ Las Vegas, NV Greensboro, NC Virginia Beach, VA

New York City, which is home to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, came in 37th on the list, scoring low in the number of pumpkin patches and having a low score for safety and affordability, according to the study.

